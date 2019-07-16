News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Trump Fed Pick Missed Bank Board Meetings

One of President Trump's latest Federal Reserve picks has amassed an attendance record that is worse than all but two of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's 23 directors.

Charles Schwab in Talks to Buy USAA Wealth-Management, Brokerage Units

Charles Schwab is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for roughly $2 billion, a move that would push the discount-brokerage pioneer further into financial advice.

Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings as Bank Results Kick Off

Citigroup reported that profit increased 7% and beat analysts' expectations as the New York lending giant benefited from favorable conditions in the U.S. economy.

Facebook Confronts Broad Resistance to Crypto Plans

U.S. officials ranging from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a Republican, to Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democratic chairwoman of a powerful House committee, came out swinging against Facebook's Libra project.

Nomura Securities to Repay Customers $25 Million

Nomura Securities agreed to pay customers $25 million after the SEC said bond traders at the investment bank inflated its profit in the sale of commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities.

SEC Chairman's Stance on Waivers Gives Companies More Certainty But Does Little to Stem Controversy

A recent shift in a Securities and Exchange Commission policy could give companies facing allegations of wrongdoing more certainty about the potential consequences of a settlement when finalizing an agreement with the agency, lawyers say.

As Banks Report Earnings, Fed Looks to Take Away the Punch Bowl

As big banks' earnings season begins with Citigroup on Monday, investors will be watching for signs of how much the Fed's change in policy could hurt their business.

Fed's Williams Calls for More Urgency in Replacing Libor

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said financial firms need to stop dragging their collective feet and transition to a new reference interest-rate system to replace the scandal-plagued Libor.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield.