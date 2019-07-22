Stocks to Watch: Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec

By Ira Iosebashvili

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session. Check back closer to the market open for an updated list.

Charles Schwab Corp.: The discount broker's shares rose 3% on Friday, closing out a 6.5% gain for the week. The Wall Street Journal reported last week it is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for about $2 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: Shares of the miner rose more than 3% Friday, as copper prices settled at their highest level in more than two months.

Symantec Corp.: The security-software company's shares fell 12.9% last week after CNBC reported that talks for the company to be acquired by Broadcom have ended.

