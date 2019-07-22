Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Charles Schwab

Age : 80
Public asset : 5,747,887,554 USD
Linked companies : Charles Schwab Corp
Biography : Charles Robert Schwab is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded The Charles Schwab Corp., Ch

Stocks to Watch: Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Ira Iosebashvili

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session. Check back closer to the market open for an updated list.

Charles Schwab Corp.: The discount broker's shares rose 3% on Friday, closing out a 6.5% gain for the week. The Wall Street Journal reported last week it is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for about $2 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: Shares of the miner rose more than 3% Friday, as copper prices settled at their highest level in more than two months.

Symantec Corp.: The security-software company's shares fell 12.9% last week after CNBC reported that talks for the company to be acquired by Broadcom have ended.

This is an expanded version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE) 0.86% 43.53 Delayed Quote.3.92%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 1.39% 11.65 Delayed Quote.11.45%
LME COPPER CASH 1.98% 6066 End-of-day quote.3.89%
S&P 500 0.68% 3005.47 Delayed Quote.19.07%
SILVER 0.77% 16.5 Delayed Quote.5.56%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 0.44% 22.81 Delayed Quote.20.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Charles Schwab
 
07/22CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec
DJ
07/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/16CHARLES SCHWAB : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/15CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab in Talks to Buy USAA Wealth-Management, Brokerage Units -- Sources
DJ
06/09CHARLES SCHWAB : Volatility Fear Drives Investors to Bond ETFs -- Journal Report
DJ
05/06CHARLES SCHWAB : Correction to Monday's Your Mutual-Fund and ETF Fees Might Still Vary More Than They Should
DJ
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/15CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
02/14CHARLES SCHWAB : Global Stocks Mostly Rise as Border-Security, Trade Talks Progress
DJ
02/12CHARLES SCHWAB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12CHARLES SCHWAB : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01/30CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Adds $4 Billion to Share Buyback Program, Raises Dividend
DJ
01/16 : Charles Schwab Beats Revenue and Profit Expectations
DJ
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan undercuts discount brokerages on trades
RE
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading for Bank Customers
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/18PATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/22CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group