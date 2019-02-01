Simon Properties CEO Says Company Nervous About Some Retailers -- CNBC

-- The chief executive of mall owner Simon Property Group (SPG) said the company is concerned about some struggling retailers and possible bankruptcies in the next year, CNBC reports Friday.

-- On a call with analysts, David Simon said "There are some retailers out there that we're nervous about," though he didn't name the companies, the report said.

-- Mr. Simon also said he wasn't expecting as many bankruptcies in 2019 as there were over the last two years, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/simon-ceo-david-simon-says-hes-nervous-about-retail-bankruptcies.html

