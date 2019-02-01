Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Simon

Age : 57
Public asset : 258,734,924 USD
Biography : David E. Simon is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies and c

Simon Properties CEO Says Company Nervous About Some Retailers -- CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 01:38pm EST

-- The chief executive of mall owner Simon Property Group (SPG) said the company is concerned about some struggling retailers and possible bankruptcies in the next year, CNBC reports Friday.

-- On a call with analysts, David Simon said "There are some retailers out there that we're nervous about," though he didn't name the companies, the report said.

-- Mr. Simon also said he wasn't expecting as many bankruptcies in 2019 as there were over the last two years, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/simon-ceo-david-simon-says-hes-nervous-about-retail-bankruptcies.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Simon
 
01:38pDAVID SIMON : Simon Properties CEO Says Company Nervous About Some Retailers -- CNBC
DJ
01/23DAVID SIMON : Simon Property President Sokolov to Become Vice Chairman
DJ
2018DAVID SIMON : Mall Operator Simon Says Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic Up Over Last Year
DJ
2017DAVID SIMON : Executive Pay Falls for Big Mall Owners as Retail Storm Rages On
DJ
2017DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Group to Invest $1 Billion to Redevelop Mall Assets
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Boosts Guidance and Dividend on Strong Profit
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Mall Operators Begin Cultivating Startups
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property CEO's Pay Fell 11% to $14.4 Million in 2014
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property ends pursuit of Macerich
RE
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Makes 'Final' Bid for Macerich--Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Macerich Rejects Bid from Rival Mall Owner Simon Property--Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Makes $16 Billion Bid for Macerich -- 4th Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Makes $16 Billion Bid for Macerich--Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Group Makes Takeover Approaches to Macerich -- Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/28ELON MUSK : Tesla seen forecasting first-quarter loss after Musk warning
RE
01/28CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/25RALPH DOMMERMUTH : In German 5G poker game, Dommermuth yet to go all in
RE
01/26LIU SHIYU : China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness -- Update
DJ
01/29JOHN FREDRIKSEN : Norwegian Air seeks to raise $350 million after suitor walks away
RE
01/29DIEGO DELLA VALLE : Tod's owner Della Valle buys further 1 percent in group - filing
RE
01/30HOWARD SCHULTZ : Howard Schultz's Presidential Bid Brews Trouble for Starbucks
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.