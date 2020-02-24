Log in
Isabelle Kocher

Birthday : 12/09/1966
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : ENGIE SA - Suez SA
Biography : Isabelle Kocher is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 5 different companies. Curren

Engie CEO to End Mandate Before May 2020

02/24/2020 | 10:05am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Engie SA said Monday that Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher would end her mandate before May 2020 and appointed Claire Waysand as the new CEO effective immediately.

The French utility's board "validated the approval by Isabelle Kocher of the proposal that was made to her to terminate her chief executive officer mandate before the end of her tenure scheduled in May 2020."

Ms. Kocher also resigned from the company's board, the company added.

Engie appointed General Secretary Claire Waysand as the new CEO as part of a collective management team that includes Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Paulo Almirante and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann.

Engie is scheduled to release its full-year results on Feb. 27 as planned.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -2.14% 13.28 Real-time Quote.36.48%
ENGIE -3.28% 16.05 Real-time Quote.15.24%
