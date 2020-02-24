Engie CEO to End Mandate Before May 2020

By Giulia Petroni



Engie SA said Monday that Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher would end her mandate before May 2020 and appointed Claire Waysand as the new CEO effective immediately.

The French utility's board "validated the approval by Isabelle Kocher of the proposal that was made to her to terminate her chief executive officer mandate before the end of her tenure scheduled in May 2020."

Ms. Kocher also resigned from the company's board, the company added.

Engie appointed General Secretary Claire Waysand as the new CEO as part of a collective management team that includes Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Paulo Almirante and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann.

Engie is scheduled to release its full-year results on Feb. 27 as planned.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com