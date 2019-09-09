Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Moody's Cuts Ford's Bond Rating to Junk Status

The ratings company cited weak cash generation and a yearslong restructuring plan that the auto maker is undertaking just as the car market softens globally. 

 
Activist Investor Challenges AT&T Over Strategy, Board

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets. AT&T shares rose. 

 
Uber, Lyft Poised to Lose Fight Against California Measure

The proposed bill would force ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft to reclassify many drivers as full-time employees, likely upending their business model. 

 
Wendy's Puts Breakfast on the Menu

The burger chain said it will bring back breakfast across its U.S. restaurants next year as fast-food companies compete to lure diners during more of the day. 

 
Attorneys General Launch Probe of Google

A bipartisan group of 50 attorneys general representing almost every state officially kicked off an antitrust probe of Google, saying the search giant's dominance raises troubling concerns. 

 
U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Chinese Professor Linked to Huawei

The U.S. has filed criminal charges against a Chinese professor in Texas accused of stealing a U.S. startup's technology for Huawei Technologies, escalating the U.S.'s investigations into issues related to the telecom giant. 

 
With Jack Ma's Retirement, Alibaba Loses Its Brash Leader

Jack Ma on Tuesday will step down as executive chairman of Alibaba, the nearly half-trillion-dollar online-shopping giant that he co-founded in an apartment in southern China two decades ago. 

 
PG&E Plan Offers Nearly $18 Billion to Wildfire Victims, Public Entities

PG&E unveiled a plan to settle billions of dollars in wildfire-related claims and exit bankruptcy next year as it seeks to prevent creditors from taking over the embattled company. 

 
Judge Asks Emerge Energy to Bolster Disclosure Statement

Bankrupt fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services was asked by a judge to flesh out the blueprint of its chapter 11 plan, a key step in the Texas company's effort to free itself from what it says are burdensome contracts and leases. 

 
Novartis Pledges More Transparency on Data Concerns

Novartis, under fire for keeping a data-manipulation issue with its treatment Zolgensma under wraps for several months, vowed to more quickly disclose any similar concerns in the future.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
09/09JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/09JACK MA : Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
RE
08/30JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China
RE
08/29JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
08/26JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week
RE
08/15JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
06/18JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ
04/15JACK MA : Foxconn chairman Gou aims to step down to pave way for younger talent
RE
04/13JACK MA : China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts
RE
04/12JACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/09JACK MA : Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
RE
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
09/06LI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/06ROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/06PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia slumps to 169 million pounds loss
RE
09/06ROBERT FRIEDLAND : Friedland's HPX signs deal to develop Guinea's Nimba iron ore project
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group