Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg endorsed federal privacy legislation and greater regulation of political advertising, even as he cast governments as too slow to address many of the internet's thorniest problems.

In an appearance at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on Wednesday, Mr. Zuckerberg said Facebook was racing to address problems such as misinformation and how best to police online content, adding that he hoped governments would ultimately build a framework for tackling those matters.

"Regulation and a robust democratic process is the best way to handle some of these issues but we also aren't going to wait for those things to happen," he said.

Mr. Zuckerberg's remarks, among his most expansive yet about the challenges facing his company and the tech industry, came hours after the White House dialed up its criticism of Silicon Valley and called for a social-media summit on July 11 to have a robust conversation about the responsibility of online platforms.

President Trump on Wednesday reiterated his view that Facebook and other tech giants are biased against him and his followers, claims that the companies have steadfastly denied.

Also on Wednesday, in an illustration of the intensity surrounding this debate, Reddit Inc. quarantined a pro-Trump user group on its platform after it said members threatened violence against both law-enforcement officers and public officials. A spokeswoman for the popular discussion forum said threats of violence are a violation of its user policies.

Speaking with Cass Sunstein, a Harvard professor and occasional Facebook consultant, Mr. Zuckerberg expressed frustration both with calls to break up the company and with how the U.S. government handled Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election.

"I can get why politically saying you want to break up the company feels nice," Mr. Zuckerberg said. But he added that Facebook's vast resources give it more capacity than smaller rivals like Twitter Inc. and Reddit to invest in moderating content and protecting public discourse from foreign actors.

