Martina Merz

Age : 56
Public asset : 71,466 USD
Biography : Martina Merz is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and curren

Lufthansa CEO Steps Down From Thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board

09/27/2019 | 01:39am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Thyssenkrupp AG said late Thursday that Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.XE) Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has resigned from the steelmaker's supervisory board with immediate effect.

The resignation is a move to smooth the planned appointment of Martina Merz as chief executive of the steelmaker.

Ms. Merz has been a member of Lufthansa supervisory board since 2016. The resignation of Mr. Spohr, who had held the position since 2013, removes the risk of cross-link, the company said.

"With his resignation, Carsten Spohr enables Martina Merz to be appointed CEO of Thyssenkrupp AG, as planned after approval by the supervisory board, and at the same time to remain on the supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG," the company said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

