Lufthansa CEO Steps Down From Thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board

By Pietro Lombardi



Thyssenkrupp AG said late Thursday that Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.XE) Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has resigned from the steelmaker's supervisory board with immediate effect.

The resignation is a move to smooth the planned appointment of Martina Merz as chief executive of the steelmaker.

Ms. Merz has been a member of Lufthansa supervisory board since 2016. The resignation of Mr. Spohr, who had held the position since 2013, removes the risk of cross-link, the company said.

"With his resignation, Carsten Spohr enables Martina Merz to be appointed CEO of Thyssenkrupp AG, as planned after approval by the supervisory board, and at the same time to remain on the supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG," the company said.

