Encana Names McAllister President, Givens Chief Operating Officer

By Colin Kellaher

Encana Corp. (ECA.T, ECA) on Tuesday said it named Michael McAllister president and Greg Givens chief operating officer.

Mr. McAllister, who joined the Calgary, Alberta, energy company nearly 20 years ago, previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Mr. Givens, who joined Encana last year, previously served as vice president and general manager of the company's Texas operations.

Doug Suttles, who joined Encana as president and chief executive in June 2013, continues as CEO.

