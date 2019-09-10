Log in
Michael McAllister

Age : 60
Public asset : 217,264 USD
Linked companies : Encana Corp
Biography : Michael G. McAllister is Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President of Encana Corp.

Encana Names McAllister President, Givens Chief Operating Officer

09/10/2019 | 07:18am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Encana Corp. (ECA.T, ECA) on Tuesday said it named Michael McAllister president and Greg Givens chief operating officer.

Mr. McAllister, who joined the Calgary, Alberta, energy company nearly 20 years ago, previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Mr. Givens, who joined Encana last year, previously served as vice president and general manager of the company's Texas operations.

Doug Suttles, who joined Encana as president and chief executive in June 2013, continues as CEO.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENCANA CORP 1.77% 6.34 Delayed Quote.-24.37%
WTI -0.07% 58.3 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Latest news about Michael McAllister
 
