Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

NetApp Profit Falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) said its profit fell for its first quarter as revenue declined about 16% from a year earlier.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based cloud data services company reported a profit of $103 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $283 million, or $1.05 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 65 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 44 cents a share, or 62 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue fell to $1.24 billion from $1.47 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.25 billion of revenue in the quarter. Revenue from the year-earlier period included a one-time $90 million gain from enterprise software license agreements.

For its current quarter, the company said it expects revenue between $1.33 billion and $1.48 billion and earnings between 86 cents and 94 cents a share. Analysts are expecting $1.37 billion in revenue and 77 cents a share for the second quarter.

NetApp guided second-quarter adjusted earnings between 91 cents and 99 cents a share.

For the year, the company expects revenue to decline between 5% and 10%.

Shares of NetApp were up about 6% during after-market trading.

"I am clearly disappointed with our Q1 top line results but remain confident in our strategy and the fundamentals of our business model," Chief Executive George Kuria said in a statement.

"The gross margin and cost structure improvements we've made provide support for our free cash flow generation and enable us to navigate the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds while making the strategic moves that position us well to return to growth," he said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETAPP -4.85% 44.71 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
08:09pPATRICK THOMAS : VMware in Talks to Buy Pivotal for $15 a Share -- Update
DJ
04:36pPATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Profit Falls
DJ
08/13PATRICK THOMAS : Nfib
DJ
08/12PATRICK THOMAS : Sysco Shares Rise on Earnings Beat
DJ
08/08PATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce-Management Software Firm -- WSJ
DJ
08/07PATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce Management Software Firm
DJ
08/06PATRICK THOMAS : Pioneer Natural Resources Swings to Loss
DJ
08/05PATRICK THOMAS : Defense Intelligence Agency Awards $17 Billion Contract to 16 Companies
DJ
07/31PATRICK THOMAS : Allstate Shares Rise After 2Q Earnings Beat
DJ
07/30PATRICK THOMAS : Allstate Corp Profit Rises
DJ
07/29PATRICK THOMAS : Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership
DJ
07/26PATRICK THOMAS : Phillips 66 Profit Increases
DJ
07/24PATRICK THOMAS : Texas Instruments Share increase Nearly 7%
DJ
07/23PATRICK THOMAS : Texas Instruments Profit Falls, Beats Expectations
DJ
07/18PATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
06:23pWARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/13JOHN MALONE : CBS-Viacom Merger Opens Door to More Deals
DJ
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Reinhard Ploss Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group