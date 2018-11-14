Log in
NetApp Reports Higher Profit and Beats Estimates

11/14/2018 | 10:39pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a jump in its second-quarter profit, benefitting from an increase in product revenue.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based data company reported a profit of $241 million, or 91 cents a share, compared with $174 million, or 63 cents a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 88 cents a share, or 99 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose 7% to $1.52 billion from $1.42 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.59 billion of revenue in the quarter. The company said product revenue jumped 11% for the quarter, accounting for $913 million in revenue.

The company guided for revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion in its third quarter, with earnings between 96 cents and $1.02 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.12 to $1.18 a share.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 6:10 p.m. ET to show that Analysts had expected NetApp to report $1.59 billion of revenue in the latest quarter. An earlier version incorrectly said $1.51 billion.

