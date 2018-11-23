Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction With Treasury Secretary

By Peter Nicholas, Nick Timiraos and Bob Davis

President Trump is expressing dissatisfaction with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, blaming him for the appointment of a Federal Reserve chairman who has been raising interest rates, a move Mr. Trump worries will jeopardize economic gains as his 2020 re-election campaign approaches, people familiar with the matter said.

In conversations with advisers in recent weeks, Mr. Trump has also voiced displeasure with Mr. Mnuchin over the turbulent stock market and the Treasury chief's skepticism toward the sort of punitive trade actions the White House has taken against China, the people said.

Looking back to his appointment of Mr. Mnuchin in 2016, Mr. Trump has mused to advisers about whether he should have tapped someone else, mentioning JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon as an alternative. A spokesman for Mr. Dimon declined to comment.

Aides fall in and out of favor in a White House known for high turnover, and Mr. Trump's pique doesn't necessarily mean Mr. Mnuchin is in danger of losing influence or being replaced. As Mr. Trump prepares for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit on Nov. 30, he has relied on Mr. Mnuchin in sounding out Beijing on a trade deal.

"The president has long been clear about his views on the Fed," said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters in a statement. "He has a good relationship with Secretary Mnuchin and is thankful for all the work he does on behalf of his administration and the American people," she added.

But Mr. Trump's private complaints have sparked concerns among some of Mr. Mnuchin's supporters that he might be tracing the same downward path as some of the other ex-cabinet members who have run afoul of Mr. Trump, such as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a conversation with someone who praised Mr. Mnuchin's performance, Mr. Trump mentioned the volatile stock market. Aides have said he views the market as a barometer of his White House performance every bit as important as his poll ratings.

"If he's so good, why is this happening?" Mr. Trump said of Mr. Mnuchin, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Working in Mr. Mnuchin's favor is his history with Mr. Trump. Unlike some other cabinet members, the president has known Mr. Mnuchin for years, having crossed paths in New York's social scene. Mr. Trump last year attended Mr. Mnuchin's wedding.

Mr. Mnuchin is viewed on Wall Street as an unswerving Trump loyalist because he has taken pains not to let private disagreements spill into public view.

Some supporters of Mr. Mnuchin see Mr. Trump's criticism of him as unfair. In corporate earnings calls this past quarter, the Fed hasn't been a primary source of concern among executives, who have instead cited uncertainty over trade policy as an economic headwind. Mr. Mnuchin has led efforts to broker a trade deal with China in hopes of easing such qualms.

Phillip Swagel, who served as a top Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration, said that to the extent Mr. Trump is unhappy about the stock market's recent declines, "the trade war probably has a lot to do with that. This is not the Treasury secretary's fault."

Shaping Mr. Trump's perception of Mr. Mnuchin is his annoyance with the head of the Federal Reserve: Jerome Powell. Mr. Trump picked Mr. Powell for the Fed chairmanship last year, relying on the recommendation of Mr. Mnuchin, among others, people close to the White House said.

When Mr. Trump sours on an appointee, his irritation often extends to whoever it was who promoted that official for the job, people familiar with the matter said. Speaking about Mr. Powell in a conversation in the past few weeks, Mr. Trump told Mr. Mnuchin: "I thought you told me he was going to be good," according to people briefed on the conversation.

An independent body, the Fed's rate-setting committee has raised its benchmark rate by a unanimous vote three times this year, most recently in September to a range between 2% and 2.25%.

Mr. Trump recoiled at the move. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last month, he cast the Federal Reserve as the biggest threat to the economy and claimed that Mr. Powell relished raising rates.

Mr. Powell's policy moves this year, though, haven't surprised markets. While Mr. Trump wants faster growth, the Fed sees its job as ensuring the economy doesn't revert to a boom-and-bust cycle, a role made potentially more challenging by recent tax cuts and federal spending increases approved by Mr. Trump.

After Mr. Trump mentioned his disappointment with Mr. Powell this summer, Mr. Mnuchin publicly came to the defense of the Fed chief, who goes by Jay. "I think Jay has been a phenomenal leader at the Fed," he said.

Mr. Trump had considered a more high-profile pick for the Treasury post, particularly Mr. Dimon. He ultimately opted for a campaign loyalist, Mr. Mnuchin, who served as his finance chairman and assisted in the presidential transition.

As Treasury secretary, Mr. Mnuchin helped shape and sell the tax cut that Mr. Trump signed into law last year. Once the tax cut passed, Mr. Mnuchin moved to expand his influence on trade policy and has sought to moderate Mr. Trump's policies, especially when it comes to China. He has repeatedly persuaded Mr. Trump to ditch a campaign promise to label China a currency manipulator.

But his efforts to craft a China trade deal have come up short. At least three times since the spring, Mr. Mnuchin has worked with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to start negotiations to settle the trade fight after Mr. Trump had threatened to levy tariffs, only to have Mr. Trump ultimately reject a potential deal and impose the levies.

"The secretary fell into a Chinese trap, becoming the advocate of compromise and accommodation -- and Trump saw that," said Mr. Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Mr. Trump has made note of Mr. Mnuchin's trepidation about tariffs. At a meeting to discuss China trade policies in the past month, Mr. Mnuchin at one point mentioned that "our trade strategy with China is working really well." He then used the word "we" in reference to the administration's tough-on-China trade practices.

"What do you mean 'we,' Steve?" Mr. Trump said, people familiar with the meeting said.

