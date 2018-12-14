Trump Taps Mick Mulvaney as Acting Chief of Staff

By Peter Nicholas and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Friday appointed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney acting chief of staff, after a week in which three candidates withdrew from consideration for the job.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said Mr. Mulvaney would replace outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, who is set to depart the administration at the end of the year. Mr. Trump called Mr. Kelly a "great patriot" who had "served our country with distinction."

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Mulvaney as having done an "outstanding job" while in the administration.

It remains unclear if Mr. Mulvaney will keep the position permanently, a White House official said.

Write to Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com and Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com