Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Nicholas

Age : 73
Public asset : 106,148,609 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Peter M. Nicholas is Chairman at Boston Scientific Corp., Chairman-Emeritus at Duke University,

Trump Taps Mick Mulvaney as Acting Chief of Staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/14/2018 | 11:46pm CET

By Peter Nicholas and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Friday appointed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney acting chief of staff, after a week in which three candidates withdrew from consideration for the job.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said Mr. Mulvaney would replace outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, who is set to depart the administration at the end of the year. Mr. Trump called Mr. Kelly a "great patriot" who had "served our country with distinction."

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Mulvaney as having done an "outstanding job" while in the administration.

It remains unclear if Mr. Mulvaney will keep the position permanently, a White House official said.

Write to Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com and Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Peter Nicholas
 
12:26aPETER NICHOLAS : Trump Taps Mick Mulvaney as Acting Chief of Staff -- Update
DJ
12/14PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Taps Mick Mulvaney as Acting Chief of Staff
DJ
11/23PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction With Treasury Secretary
DJ
10/24PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Steps Up Attacks on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell--2nd Update
DJ
10/13PETER NICHOLAS : Pastor Arrives Back in U.S. After Two Years of Detainment in Turkey
DJ
08/24PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/16PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says His Tariffs Will Rescue U.S. Steel Industry
DJ
07/26PETER NICHOLAS : After Trump's Threat to Iran, White House Convenes a Policy Meeting -- Update
DJ
07/20PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Digs In Against Criticism on Multiple Fronts
DJ
06/01PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says He Is 'Looking Forward' to Jobs Report -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/11PETER NICHOLAS : Mueller Asked Ford for Records After It Rejected Michael Cohen Consulting Overture--Update
DJ
04/09PETER NICHOLAS : White House Aims to Roll Back Spending
DJ
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ
03/30PETER NICHOLAS : Cabinet May Get More Scrutiny From President Trump
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Senate Democrats Voice Concerns Over Bill Shine's Ties to Fox News
DJ
12/14NELSON PELTZ : GE Powered the American Century -- Then It Burned -3-
DJ
12/12ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
12/12DAVID HENRY : Washington takes center stage in bank branch battles
RE
12/14RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
12/14CARLOS GHOSN : France plans Renault CEO hunt as board frays over Ghosn - sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.