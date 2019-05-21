Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

R. Johnson

Age : 62
Public asset : 168,527,577 USD
Linked companies : HCA Healthcare Inc
Biography : R. Milton Johnson is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and is Chair

Protective Insurance Corp. Names Jeremy Johnson as Next CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Protective Insurance Corp has named insurance industry veteran Jeremy D. Johnson as the commercial auto insurer's next chief executive, starting Wednesday.

Mr. Johnson will also serve as a member of the Carmel, Ind.-based company's board of directors, Protective said Tuesday.

He served most recently as president of US Commercial for American International Group from February 2016 to December 2017. He also served as CEO and president of Lexington Insurance Co., AIG's excess and surplus lines unit, from February 2013 to December 2017.

Jay Nichols, who has served as Protective's interim CEO since October, will continue as chairman of the board.

The company also has also appointed Stephen J. Gray to the board, effective immediately. Since 2008, he has served as a consultant to, and board member for, SRC Holdings Corp., a remanufacturer to original equipment manufacturers in North America. Mr. Gray also served in several executive roles with divisions of BMO Harris Bank, N.A.

In October, the company said CEO and Chief Operating Officer W. Randall Birchfield had resigned. Mr. Birchfield's resignation wasn't related to management issues or performance of the company, it said at the time.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP 0.13% 52.5 Delayed Quote.33.21%
PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORP 0.25% 16.3 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about R. Johnson
 
05:31pR. JOHNSON : Protective Insurance Corp. Names Jeremy Johnson as Next CEO
DJ
04/03R. JOHNSON : PG&E Names Bill Johnson as New CEO, Appoints 10 Board Members
DJ
01/07R. JOHNSON : 'I'm Not Howard' -- Update
DJ
01/07 : 'I'm Not Howard'
DJ
2018R. JOHNSON : With 'Rampage,' Dwayne Johnson Shows International Appeal
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Missouri Sues Drug Firms Over Opioid Marketing -- WSJ
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Missouri Files Its Own Suit Against Opioid-Painkiller Producers -- Update
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Boris Johnson Among 5,411 People Who Renounced U.S. Citizenship in 2016 -- Update
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Ross Johnson's Legacy Goes Beyond a Reputation for Excess
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : Former RJR Nabisco CEO F. Ross Johnson Dies at Age 85
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : U.K.'s Johnson Sees Brexit Formally Starting Early Next Year
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : Boris Johnson to Meet John Kerry as U.K. Plots Course After Brexit
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : William B. Johnson -- WSJ
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : William B. Johnson, One-Time Waffle King, Created the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Chain
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : Boris Johnson Won't Run to Replace Cameron
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/17ROBIN LI : Baidu swings to net loss for first time since listing, shares fall
RE
05/19LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton family wants Generali to stay in Italian hands - report
RE
05/18PATRICK THOMAS : Parting Pay -- WSJ
DJ
05/17STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
05/16CONRAD BLACK : Trump pardons ex-media mogul Conrad Black
RE
05/15PATRICK THOMAS : Agilent Technologies Shares Fall After Slower Sales From China
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Frédéric Oudéa Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Arne Sorenson Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About