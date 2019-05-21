Protective Insurance Corp. Names Jeremy Johnson as Next CEO

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Protective Insurance Corp has named insurance industry veteran Jeremy D. Johnson as the commercial auto insurer's next chief executive, starting Wednesday.

Mr. Johnson will also serve as a member of the Carmel, Ind.-based company's board of directors, Protective said Tuesday.

He served most recently as president of US Commercial for American International Group from February 2016 to December 2017. He also served as CEO and president of Lexington Insurance Co., AIG's excess and surplus lines unit, from February 2013 to December 2017.

Jay Nichols, who has served as Protective's interim CEO since October, will continue as chairman of the board.

The company also has also appointed Stephen J. Gray to the board, effective immediately. Since 2008, he has served as a consultant to, and board member for, SRC Holdings Corp., a remanufacturer to original equipment manufacturers in North America. Mr. Gray also served in several executive roles with divisions of BMO Harris Bank, N.A.

In October, the company said CEO and Chief Operating Officer W. Randall Birchfield had resigned. Mr. Birchfield's resignation wasn't related to management issues or performance of the company, it said at the time.

