Credit Suisse Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years -- Update

--Credit Suisse reported its first full-year profit since 2014

--The bank swung to a profit in the final quarter of last year

--Credit Suisse's global markets unit had a worse-than-expected pretax loss of CHF193 million in the quarter. The unit's revenue also missed expectations

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group swung to a profit in the fourth quarter despite weaknesses at its trading business and closed its three-year restructuring plan with the first annual profit since 2014.

The results come as the bank closes a three-year overhaul launched by Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who joined the bank in 2015. Under the plan, Credit Suisse has streamlined its investment-banking division while boosting its wealth-management business.

Net profit for the quarter was 292 million Swiss francs ($290 million), the bank said Thursday. This compares with a net loss of CHF2.13 billion a year earlier, when a hit from U.S. tax reform weighed down results.

Revenue stood at CHF4.80 billion from CHF5.19 billion in the same period last year.

The final quarter of last year was "best fourth quarter since 2013" despite being one of the most challenging in years, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

Analysts had seen net profit for the quarter of CHF202 million on revenue of CHF4.84 billion, a consensus forecast provided by the bank shows.

"We view these as good results, most notably on cost discipline," Citi said.

The bank's shares trade 0.9% higher at 0826 GMT. Shares have declined roughly 29% over the past 12 months

The Swiss banking group closed 2018 with an annual profit of CHF2.06 billion, the first such profit after three full-year losses in a row as it reported restructuring charges, legal settlements and, last year, a hit related to the changes to the U.S. tax system.

The annual profit compares with analysts' expectations of CHF1.97 billion.

Like other European banks, Credit Suisse posted weak trading results. With a pretax loss of CHF193 million for the quarter, its global markets business missed expectations. Revenue also missed expectations.

"Global Markets continues to disappoint," Vontobel said.

French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) cut their 2020 targets last week after weak trading revenue hit their investment-bank arms in the final quarter of last year.

Credit Suisse's Swiss Universal bank unit, as well as its international wealth management business, reported growing revenue and pretax profit, surpassing expectations.

The bank said it had net new assets of CHF600 million in wealth management in the last three months of last year.

"In the fourth quarter of 2018, we experienced widespread volatility and lower activity levels across the market. This has improved so far this year, with signs of normalization in the first six weeks of 2019, leading to a less negative trading environment than in the fourth quarter but still weaker than in the first quarter of 2018," the bank said.

Credit Suisse said it would pay a dividend of CHF0.26 a share for 2018.

