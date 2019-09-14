Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Biography : Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook is also on the boa

Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Tripp Mickle and Ethan Smith

Walt Disney Co.'s Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple Inc.'s board of directors, the tech giant said on Friday, severing a yearslong connection between the two companies as they prepare to launch competing video-streaming services.

He resigned on Tuesday, Apple said in a one-sentence filing to securities regulators.

Mr. Iger, who has led Disney as CEO since 2005, joined Apple's board in 2012 and was serving as the nominating-committee chair and on the compensation committee. He had a close relationship with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, born out of the 2006 sale of Pixar Animation Studios to Disney. Mr. Jobs was Pixar's chairman.

The resignation came on the day Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook announced a $4.99 monthly price for its streaming service, Apple TV+, and said it would become available on Nov. 1. The price undercut Disney's plan to charge $6.99 for its Disney+ service, also coming in November.

Apple's filing gave no reason for Mr. Iger's departure. In a statement, the company called him "a dedicated, visionary CEO and a role model for an entire generation of business leaders."

"While we will greatly miss his contributions as a board member, we respect his decision, and we have every expectation that our relationship with Bob and Disney will continue far into the future," Apple's statement said.

Mr. Iger said in a statement that his time on the Apple board was an "extraordinary privilege." He added: "I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple, and for my fellow board members." He didn't specify why he resigned.

Apple's price for TV+ was widely seen as an attempt to catch up with established media competitors, including Disney and Netflix Inc., in the intensifying streaming wars and compensate for its smaller programming library. Apple plans to launch TV+ with a handful of original shows, including "The Morning Show," a drama about a morning TV news show that stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The tech giant also will try to leverage its huge existing customer base, with more than 1.4 billion devices in use world-wide.

The two companies' plans to launch competing subscription-video services made it difficult for Mr. Iger to remain on the Apple board, according to a person familiar with Mr. Iger's thinking. "Apple's got a broader role in the media landscape," this person said. "He's reached the conclusion that there are a growing number of issues that will come up before the board that will limit his ability to fully engage and participate as a board member."

Apple TV+ is a much smaller part of the tech giant's overall portfolio. But remaining on the Apple board could have created at least the perception of a conflict of interest, regardless of how much or little board time was dedicated to the subject.

Mr. Iger told Bloomberg Television in April that he was in a "constant dialogue about making sure I'm not doing anything" that would conflict with "what an Apple board member would do." He added the Apple streaming business was "nascent" and "relatively small," so it wasn't discussed much at that time.

Mr. Iger has repeatedly described Disney+ as central to his company's future, as consumers give up cable-television packages in favor of streaming-service bundles of their own creation. The company's $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets was largely a bid to amass content to make Disney+ a viable competitor to Netflix and Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime video service.

Disney's $6.99 month price for its streaming service is itself significantly less than Netflix, which costs $12.99 a month for its standard option. Disney plans to offer Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel movie titles on the service, as well as a slew of original series and "The Simpsons" along with other shows and movies which it acquired in the Fox deal earlier this year.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com and Ethan Smith at ethan.smith@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.94% 218.75 Delayed Quote.41.43%
NETFLIX 1.83% 294.15 Delayed Quote.9.90%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.38% 138.02 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
02:48aTIM COOK : Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ
DJ
09/13TIM COOK : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board--Update
DJ
08/16TIM COOK : Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook
RE
07/30TIM COOK : Apple wants to make high-end computers in U.S., needs tariff relief - Cook
RE
07/25TIM COOK : Apple pays $1 billion for Intel unit in push for chip independence
RE
07/24TIM COOK : Trump's Twitter thoughts on big tech
RE
07/10TIM COOK : Apple starts China app development programme in services business push
RE
06/28TIM COOK : Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
RE
06/24TIM COOK : Facebook's Clegg Fires Back at Apple's Cook
DJ
06/13TIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
03/23TIM COOK : keep opening for sake of global economy
RE
02/05TIM COOK : Lawmakers Question Apple CEO Cook on FaceTime Issues -- Reuters
DJ
01/31TIM COOK : Apple Exerts Power as Privacy Protector
DJ
01/29TIM COOK : Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
09/11MARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
09/12JEFF BEZOS : Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse
RE
09/09HIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan's Saikawa bows to pressure, to quit as CEO on September 16
RE
09/11THOMAS BOONE PICKENS : 'Oracle of oil' T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
RE
09/12MARTIN BOUYGUES : Alstom shares slide as top shareholder Bouygues cuts stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group