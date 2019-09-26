Log in
Vincent Forlenza

Age : 64
Public asset : 62,734,855 USD
Vincent A. Forlenza is a businessperson who has been at the head of 5 different companies and is Cha

Becton Dickinson Taps President Polen to Succeed Forlenza as CEO

09/26/2019 | 07:30am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) on Thursday said it named President Thomas Polen to succeed Vincent Forlenza as chief executive, effective Jan. 28.

The Franklin Lakes, N.J., medical-technology said Mr. Forlenza will retire as CEO on that date but will continue as executive chairman.

Mr. Polen, 46 years old, has been president since April 2017 and chief operating officer since October 2018. He led Becton Dickinson's $24 billion acquisition of C.R. Bard Inc. in 2017.

"As we head into the final year of the BD-Bard integration, the board and I have been focused on preparing for the next phase of the company's growth, and we recognize this is the right time to appoint a successor with the vision, drive and capability to lead BD into the future," Mr. Forlenza said.

Mr. Forlenza, 66, has been CEO since October 2011 and chairman since July 2012 as part of a nearly 40-year career with Becton Dickinson.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 0.09% 253.68 Delayed Quote.12.71%
