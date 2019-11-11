Log in
Andrew Witty

Age : 54
Public asset : 12,025,185 USD
Linked companies : G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Andrew Philip Witty is a British businessperson who has been the head of 7 different companies.

UnitedHealth Group Names Andrew Witty as President

11/11/2019 | 08:35am EST

By Colin Kellaher

UnitedHealth Group on Monday said it named Andrew Witty as president.

The Minnetonka, Minn., health insurer said Mr. Witty has been executive vice president of UnitedHealth and chief executive of its Optum unit since in March 2018.

UnitedHealth said Mr. Witty, who will retain his duties as Optum chief executive, will also oversee enterprise business strategy formulation; enterprise business development and partnerships; and enterprise research and development and clinical capacities.

Mr. Witty, who is currently a member of UnitedHealth's office of the chief executive, was chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from 2008 to 2017.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

