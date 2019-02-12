Google Cloud's Plan to Catch Amazon and Microsoft: Sales Reps

CEO Thomas Kurian plans to accelerate growth at Alphabet's cloud-computing unit by expanding its sales team and boosting market specialization of sales representatives.

Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring

Activision Blizzard said it plans to cut about 8% of its workforce as the company grapples with changes in how people buy and play videogames.

United Technologies CDO Backs Effort to Train Female Coders

United Technologies Corp. wants to help close the gender gap in science and technology by investing in Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization that provides intensive education in computer science to high schoolers in the U.S. and Canada.

Publishers Chafe at Apple's Terms for Subscription News Service

Apple's plan to create a subscription service for news is running into resistance from major publishers who are balking at proposed financial terms.

Gucci Owner Admits to a Blind Spot on Blackface

The French billionaire who controls Gucci, François-Henri Pinault, acknowledged the label's turtleneck sweater that resembles blackface was a mistake and pledged to beef up cultural-sensitivity efforts.

Amazon Slashed Prices at Whole Foods; Now They're Going Up

Whole Foods is raising prices again. Amazon cut prices after acquiring the grocer in 2017, but pressure from consumer-product makers has led Whole Foods to raise prices on hundreds of products.

Charles Schwab, Fidelity Escalate Brokerage Price War

Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments are making hundreds more exchange-traded funds free to trade on their platforms, the latest salvo in a yearslong battle that has dragged prices lower on everything from advice and asset management to trading.

Molson Coors Hit by Decline in Drinking

The beer maker said it would spend more to draw young adults to its beers as the brewer tries to combat weaker sales in North America.

Lyft Founders to Tighten Grip With Supervoting Shares in IPO

John Zimmer and Logan Green are preparing to take near-majority voting control of ride-hailing company Lyft when it goes public this year, despite together owning a stake of less than 10%.

Under Armour Posts Flat Sales in Holiday Quarter

Under Armour reported flat revenue in the holiday quarter, as strong gains overseas offset declines in North America. The sportswear company posted a quarterly profit after posting a loss in the year-ago quarter.