News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Private-Equity Investor Buying Digital-Focused Mortgage Company

Thoma Bravo said it is purchasing Ellie Mae for $3.7 billion, scooping up a company that has focused on digitizing the residential mortgage industry.

Charles Schwab, Fidelity Escalate Brokerage Price Wars

Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments are making hundreds more exchange-traded funds free to trade on their platforms, the latest salvo in a yearslong battle that has dragged prices lower on everything from advice and asset management to trading.

Carlyle Hires Former Och-Ziff Executive as Part of Credit Push

Carlyle Group LP is set to hire another senior executive from hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC as part of its plans to expand its credit business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 5 ESG Factors That Matter Most to Northern Trust

Some indicators matter more than others for investing according to environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, factors. At Northern Trust, there are five critical indicators, Barron's writes.

Morgan Stanley, in Biggest Deal Since Crisis, Courts Future Millionaires

In its largest acquisition since the financial crisis, Morgan Stanley is paying $900 million for Solium, which manages the stock that employees receive as part of their pay.

Mortgage Company Ditech Holding Corp. Files for Bankruptcy Again

Mortgage servicer Ditech Holding Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years, blaming rising interest rates for a decline in business and the weight of its own debt payments.

Why Banks Can't Be a Bridge Over Troubled Markets

Banks are struggling to play their traditional role of shock absorbers for troubled markets-due to new capital rules. During the next crisis, central banks could be forced to take on the job.

KPMG Ex-Partner Goes on Trial in 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A criminal trial that starts Monday may shed more light on a high-profile scandal at the Big Four accounting firm: an effort to help it look better to its regulator that prosecutors say broke the law.

Federal Reserve's Bowman Calls For Refined Community Bank Oversight

Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman, in her first speech since joining the central bank, said supervision of small banks should fit their size and less-complex risk profile.

N.Y. Fed Consumer Survey Finds More Negativity in January Outlook

In its January Survey of Consumer Expectations, the bank found that respondents now expect rising unemployment down the road and said the odds of losing a job have risen.