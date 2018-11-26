Log in
Daniel Loeb

Age : 56
Public asset : 110,303,541 USD
Linked companies : Sothebys
Biography : Mr. Daniel S. Loeb is an Independent Director at Sotheby's, a Chief Executive Officer at Third Point

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/26/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Campbell Soup, Third Point Settle Proxy Fight

Campbell Soup Co. reached a settlement with investor Daniel Loeb that skirts the board coup he sought, but gives him some representation in the boardroom as the packaged-foods giant tries to revive its business. 

 
GM to Idle Factories, Cut Thousands of North American Jobs

General Motors plans to make significant cuts to its North American workforce, cutting more than 8,000 salaried employees in the region and ending production at three factories, potentially affecting another 6,000 assembly line jobs. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Was Too Powerful, Nissan's CEO Says

Nissan Motor's chief executive told employees Carlos Ghosn had too much power as chairman, highlighting the tension welling up between the two men before Mr. Ghosn's arrest a week ago. The fallout spread Monday as Mr. Ghosn was ousted as chairman of Nissan partner Mitsubishi Motors. 

 
Airbnb Hires New CFO from Amazon

Airbnb has hired another executive from Amazon.com, this time naming Dave Stephenson as chief financial officer of the vacation-rental portal ahead of its potential public offering. 

 
UPS's Holiday Wish: Handling the Delivery Surge

UPS is hoping that billions of dollars in system improvements this year will help it avoid shipping problems during the online shopping surge of the holiday season. 

 
Paychex to Buy Human-Resources Firm Oasis for $1.2 Billion

Payroll-services firm Paychex is buying Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition for $1.2 billion in cash in a deal that would expand its footprint in human-resources outsourcing. 

 
It's Official: China's E-Commerce King is a Communist

China's E-Commerce king, Jack Ma, was identified as a Communist Party member by the People's Daily in a list of people credited with helping modernize China's economy. 

 
Campbell Soup and Third Point Near Deal to Settle Proxy Fight

Campbell Soup and activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point are nearing a settlement that would end their high-profile proxy fight, giving him representation on the board as the packaged-foods giant tries to revive its business. 

 
Samsonite Names New CFO

Reza Taleghani has joined the luggage maker from telecoms company Brightstar Corp. 

 
PayPal's iZettle Deal Raises U.K. Anti-Trust Concerns

PayPal's $2.2 billion acquisition of startup iZettle is being scrutinized by U.K. regulators over concerns the deal could lead to higher prices for payment services and reduce competition.

Latest news about Daniel Loeb
 
11/26DANIEL LOEB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/10DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point takes stake in American Express
RE
08/09DANIEL LOEB : filing
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/03DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point takes new approach in battle with Nestle
RE
07/02DANIEL LOEB : Loeb pressures Nestle for more sales, restructuring
RE
07/01DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Turns Up the Heat on Nestlé
DJ
03/26DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE
01/22DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point Calls for More Change at Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Says He Will Push Nestlé to Make Further Changes
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Loeb keeps up performance pressure on Nestle
RE
2017DANIEL LOEB : Nestlé and L'Oréal Have Long History, Too Long for Loeb -- WSJ
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- 2nd Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Loeb sees $20 billion more value from Dow-DuPont merger
RE
