Campbell Soup, Third Point Settle Proxy Fight

Campbell Soup Co. reached a settlement with investor Daniel Loeb that skirts the board coup he sought, but gives him some representation in the boardroom as the packaged-foods giant tries to revive its business.

GM to Idle Factories, Cut Thousands of North American Jobs

General Motors plans to make significant cuts to its North American workforce, cutting more than 8,000 salaried employees in the region and ending production at three factories, potentially affecting another 6,000 assembly line jobs.

Carlos Ghosn Was Too Powerful, Nissan's CEO Says

Nissan Motor's chief executive told employees Carlos Ghosn had too much power as chairman, highlighting the tension welling up between the two men before Mr. Ghosn's arrest a week ago. The fallout spread Monday as Mr. Ghosn was ousted as chairman of Nissan partner Mitsubishi Motors.

Airbnb Hires New CFO from Amazon

Airbnb has hired another executive from Amazon.com, this time naming Dave Stephenson as chief financial officer of the vacation-rental portal ahead of its potential public offering.

UPS's Holiday Wish: Handling the Delivery Surge

UPS is hoping that billions of dollars in system improvements this year will help it avoid shipping problems during the online shopping surge of the holiday season.

Paychex to Buy Human-Resources Firm Oasis for $1.2 Billion

Payroll-services firm Paychex is buying Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition for $1.2 billion in cash in a deal that would expand its footprint in human-resources outsourcing.

It's Official: China's E-Commerce King is a Communist

China's E-Commerce king, Jack Ma, was identified as a Communist Party member by the People's Daily in a list of people credited with helping modernize China's economy.

Samsonite Names New CFO

Reza Taleghani has joined the luggage maker from telecoms company Brightstar Corp.

PayPal's iZettle Deal Raises U.K. Anti-Trust Concerns

PayPal's $2.2 billion acquisition of startup iZettle is being scrutinized by U.K. regulators over concerns the deal could lead to higher prices for payment services and reduce competition.