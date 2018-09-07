Moonves Negotiates Exit at CBS -- WSJ

Broadcaster's board also looks to ease grip of Redstones if longtime CEO departs

Independent board members of CBS Corp. are negotiating a possible exit for Chief Executive Leslie Moonves and asking for assurances of autonomy from controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc., people familiar with the matter said.

The fast-moving talks come as CBS and National Amusements, led by Shari Redstone, are trying to settle a legal dispute over control of the media company that is scheduled for trial in Delaware next month.

If terms can be reached on an exit for Mr. Moonves, CBS Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello would become interim chief executive while a search for a permanent replacement is launched, the people said.

Mr. Moonves is being investigated by law firms appointed by CBS's board over sexual-harassment allegations reported by the New Yorker. His relationship with Ms. Redstone has become antagonistic over the past year as the two have battled over her desire to merge CBS and Viacom Inc.

One of the key issues in the talks, one of the people familiar with the matter said, are the terms of the Redstone family trust, which limit the ability of CBS and corporate sibling Viacom to be sold to a large buyer after the death of Ms. Redstone's father, 95-year-old Sumner Redstone. National Amusements has said the trust can be amended.

CBS wants assurances that it could pursue deals without fear that Ms. Redstone would stand in the way, the person said.

National Amusements has denied standing in the way of deals, and is open to all opportunities that are in the best interest of CBS shareholders, another person familiar with the situation said.

The exit of Mr. Moonves, who has been at the broadcaster's helm since 2006, would be a stunning downfall for an executive who has earned praise from Wall Street and rivals in the industry for guiding CBS to become the most popular network while navigating turmoil in the TV industry. On his watch, CBS's premium cable channel Showtime has also grown and the company has launched new digital properties such as subscription streaming service CBS All Access.

The New Yorker article published last month included allegations from multiple women that Mr. Moonves sexually harassed them during his career. He has said he regretted any behavior that made women uncomfortable but denied any physical assaults or retaliating or harming anyone's career when his advances were rebuffed.

The size of a potential payout to Mr. Moonves wasn't clear. Any exit agreement is likely to contain a way for CBS to recoup some of the compensation if the law firms' investigation -- which will continue even if Mr. Moonves leaves -- finds evidence of sufficient wrongdoing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

His contract calls for a severance package of more than $180 million if he were terminated "without cause," including $117.5 million in salary and bonus awards, plus vesting of stock worth another $65 million, according to a securities filing. This includes $10 million that would be payable unless Mr. Moonves elects to provide services as a producer.

The terms would be similar if he were terminated "with good reason," except he would get $115 million in salary and bonus awards. Mr. Moonves's contract is up in June of 2021.

While the talks are progressing and an agreement could come within the next several days, people close to the matter warned there is no guarantee of a resolution.

Ms. Redstone has expressed concerns about Mr. Ianniello as a potential successor to Mr. Moonves, but the independent board members are advocating that he at least take the reins on an interim basis. Mr. Ianniello has been one of Mr. Moonves's top lieutenants for nearly a decade.

The independent board members want assurances that Ms. Redstone won't use her family's ownership of nearly 80% of CBS's voting stock to overrule the will of the CBS board, according to the person. That overwhelming control gives her family the power to replace the entire CBS board.

In May, CBS sought to dilute National Amusements' voting control to closer to 20% through a dividend of voting stock to all shareholders. National Amusements thwarted that move by changing CBS's bylaws so that such a maneuver would require a 90% supermajority vote. A trial to resolve the issues around control of CBS is set to begin in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 3.

The CBS board and the Redstones also are discussing settling that litigation as part of their broader detente, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

As part of the talks to end the legal dispute, Ms. Redstone and National Amusements are seeking to replace several CBS board members with new independent members, according to people familiar with the matter. Dick Parsons, a well-regarded media executive who has been nominated to the CBS board, is involved in a search for new directors.

There has been concern at CBS and within its board that Ms. Redstone would try to stack the board with people close to her, according to people familiar with the matter. Currently, there are three CBS board members with ties to Ms. Redstone or National Amusements on the CBS board.

People close to CBS and the independent board members say Ms. Redstone and National Amusements have indicated that the new members would be truly independent, from both management and the controlling shareholder.

CBS independent board members have also been concerned about the revelation, first reported by the Journal, that the trust that will control Viacom and CBS when Mr. Redstone dies or is deemed incapacitated prohibits the trustees from entering into any merger that would leave National Amusements with less than 30% of the voting control of the resulting business.

National Amusements has said that the trust can be amended, but the board members want more assurances, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

