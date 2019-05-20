Luciano Benetton Wants to Increase Stake in Generali -Repubblica

--Luciano Benetton wants Assicurazioni Generali to stay in Italian hands, and tells Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica that, together with Francesco Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, chairman of EssilorLuxottica, they would like to increase their stake in the insurer.

--In the same interview with Repubblica, Benetton says Marco Patuano, the CEO of Grupo Edizione, the Benetton family holding, is leaving. He won't be replaced by a Benetton, but by an internal figure, he says.

--The Italian businessman tells Repubblica he expects Benetton Group, his fashion company, to return to profitability in 2020.

Full story (in Italian, paywall): https://bit.ly/2LRAkGT

