Luciano Benetton

Age : 82
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Luciano Benetton is Founder at Benetton Group SpA.

Luciano Benetton Wants to Increase Stake in Generali -Repubblica

0
05/20/2019 | 04:59am EDT

--Luciano Benetton wants Assicurazioni Generali to stay in Italian hands, and tells Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica that, together with Francesco Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, chairman of EssilorLuxottica, they would like to increase their stake in the insurer.

--In the same interview with Repubblica, Benetton says Marco Patuano, the CEO of Grupo Edizione, the Benetton family holding, is leaving. He won't be replaced by a Benetton, but by an internal figure, he says.

--The Italian businessman tells Repubblica he expects Benetton Group, his fashion company, to return to profitability in 2020.

Full story (in Italian, paywall): https://bit.ly/2LRAkGT

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI -0.73% 17.005 End-of-day quote.16.47%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.28% 16.215 Delayed Quote.16.54%
Latest news about Luciano Benetton
 
