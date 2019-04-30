Gilead Sciences CFO Robin Washington to Retire

By Patrick Thomas

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said its Chief Financial Officer Robin Washington is retiring next year.

Separately, Ms. Washington will join the board of directors of Alphabet Inc., according to a statement from the parent company of Google on Tuesday.

The biopharmaceutical company said Ms. Washington will step down as CFO March 1, 2020 after more than a decade in the role. The company said that if a new CFO is named before then, Ms. Washington will stay on as an adviser through the reporting of the company's 2019 financial results.

Ms. Washington also serves on the boards of Honeywell International Inc. and Salesforce.com. Ms. Washington joined Gilead in 2008.

