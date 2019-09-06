Kohl's President Sona Chawla to Leave in October

By Colin Kellaher
Kohl's Friday said Sona Chawla will step down as president in mid-October to pursue other opportunities.
Ms. Chawla, who joined Kohl's in 2015 as chief operating officer, has been president of the Menomonee Falls, Wis., department-store operator since May 2018.
Kohl's also Friday said Paul Gaffney will join the company in mid-September as senior executive vice president and chief technology officer.
Mr. Gaffney was most recently chief technology officer of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).
