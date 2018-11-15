Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd., Stephen Alan Wynn is a businessperson who has been

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/15/2018 | 03:16am CET
Steve Wynn Seeks to Stop Release of Massachusetts Investigation

Steve Wynn is asking a Nevada state court to stop Massachusetts gambling regulators from releasing a report on their investigation into sexual-misconduct allegations against the former casino mogul. 

 
California's Largest Utility Pummeled by Wildfire Risks

California's largest utility suffered its steepest stock plunge in 16 years Wednesday as concerns grew that potential liability costs from destructive wildfires threaten the company's financial future. 

 
Three South Korean Firms Plead Guilty to Fixing Fuel Prices at U.S. Military Bases

Three South Korean companies agreed to plead guilty and pay $236 million in criminal and civil penalties for conspiring to fix prices on fuel supplied to U.S. military bases in their country, the Justice Department said. 

 
Lockheed Martin Lands $23 Billion Pentagon Contract

Lockheed Martin has won a roughly $22.7 billion contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver 255 F-35 jets, a move that comes after the defense contractor was tasked with lowering the price of its planes. 

 
Berkshire Now Has a $4 Billion Stake in Largest U.S. Bank

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a $4 billion stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter, adding to a list of other large holdings in major American financial institutions. 

 
Cisco Revenue Rises as Company Avoids Tariff Effects

Cisco Systems is one of a few tech giants under threat from the Trump administration's trade fight with China, but the company said it has evaded damage from tariffs so far. 

 
Uber Posts Slower Sales Gains, Widening Loss Ahead of 2019 IPO

Results for the three months ending in September show that Uber is still growing quickly but is likely to be unprofitable for some time. 

 
Bumble Is Open to a Right Swipe on IPO

Bumble Chief Executive Whitney Wolfe Herd said an initial public offering of shares could provide momentum for further international expansion of the dating app. 

 
PG&E Stock Tanks on Wildfire Liability Concerns

PG&E stock had its largest single-day plunge since the early 2000s after the utility said its equipment malfunctioned last week in an area where California's deadliest wildfire started. 

 
JPMorgan Wants Card Customers to Pay With a Tap

The bank says the change is meant to simplify and speed up the in-store checkout process.

