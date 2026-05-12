Goldman Sachs trims Soitec stake, while Morgan Stanley ramps up exposure

Goldman Sachs Group notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% threshold in Soitec on May 1. Through its controlled entities, the bank reduced its position following an off-market share disposal.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/12/2026 at 09:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 1,582,153 Soitec shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 4.42% of the capital and 3.46% of the voting rights of the semiconductor materials group.



Conversely, Morgan Stanley declared that it crossed above the 5% threshold in Soitec on May 4. Acting through its subsidiaries, the firm increased its stake following an off-market acquisition of Soitec shares.



The New York-based institution stated that, as of that date, it indirectly held 1,804,717 Soitec shares representing the same number of voting rights, equivalent to 5.05% of the capital and 3.98% of the voting rights of the French company.