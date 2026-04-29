The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 2,325,552 Soitec shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 6.50% of the capital and 5.08% of the voting rights of the semiconductor materials supplier.
This threshold breach resulted from an off-market acquisition of Soitec shares. On this occasion, Morgan Stanley & Co. International individually crossed above the 5% threshold of the French group's share capital.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,300 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
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