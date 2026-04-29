The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 2,325,552 Soitec shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 6.50% of the capital and 5.08% of the voting rights of the semiconductor materials supplier.

This threshold breach resulted from an off-market acquisition of Soitec shares. On this occasion, Morgan Stanley & Co. International individually crossed above the 5% threshold of the French group's share capital.