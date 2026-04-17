Iran announces reopening of Strait of Hormuz, financial markets surge

Trading slightly higher or near breakeven at mid-session, European indices suddenly rallied following positive reports regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/17/2026 at 09:24 am EDT - Modified on 04/17/2026 at 09:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Strait of Hormuz is now "fully open to commercial shipping."



The official specified that maritime traffic would follow routes coordinated by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization. This announcement comes within the framework of the ceasefire agreements in Lebanon.



The CAC 40, which had been posting a modest gain of around 0.40%, is now jumping 2%. The same trend is observed across Europe, with the DAX 40 appreciating by 2.30% and the Euro Stoxx 50 rising 2.10%.



In the United States, futures are following suit: the three main indices are expected to open with gains ranging between 0.90% and 1.30%, compared to an average of approximately +0.40% just prior to the announcement.



Meanwhile, the VIX, often referred to as the "fear gauge," has retreated to 17.46 points (-2.70%), its lowest level since February 25, three days before the start of hostilities.



In another market consequence, crude oil prices are in sharp decline. New York-traded WTI has shed over 10% to 83.64 dollars, while North Sea Brent has fallen 7.30% to 90.97 dollars. The prospect of a gradual unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz is reassuring investors, who hope that "black gold" prices will return to pre-conflict levels to avoid heavy inflationary pressures that would force central banks worldwide to tighten monetary policy.



Regarding individual equities, shares of major oil producers are down sharply, with TotalEnergies shedding 4.54% and Maurel & Prom dropping 8.22%. In Europe, Eni has stumbled 6.13%, while Equinor has plunged 7.35%...



Conversely, airlines - for whom fuel accounts for 30% of operating costs - are seeing significant gains: Air France-KLM is up 8%, ahead of Wizz Air (+7.7%), easyJet (+7%), Lufthansa (+4.7%), and Ryanair (+4.1%).