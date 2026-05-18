Europe returns to the green, CAC 40 remains below 8,000 points

European stock markets rebounded at the close of this week's opening session. Equities gained ground following press reports suggesting that the United States might grant temporary waivers on Iranian oil sanctions. The CAC 40 recovered, gaining 0.44% to end at 7,987.49 points. The Eurostoxx 50 rose 0.08% to 5,832.70 points. London and Frankfurt outperformed with respective gains of 1.26% and 1.24%.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/18/2026 at 11:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



On Wall Street, indices are trading in negative territory. The Dow Jones was down 0.15% around 5:45 p.m.



Against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a source close to the matter, reported that the United States has agreed to lift sanctions on Iranian oil. Consequently, oil prices initially retreated on the commodities market following the announcement. After 5:45 p.m., they edged slightly higher. Brent crude rose 0.44% to 110.92 dollars, while WTI gained 0.44% to 102.90 USD.



Meanwhile, bond yields climbed this morning to levels not seen in decades. The French 10-year yield rose during the session to over 3.964%, trading at levels unseen since May 2009. Its German counterpart climbed above 3.17%, a high since April 2011.



In addition to the news regarding black gold, European markets rallied. Sentiment eased following the announcement of a new Iranian proposal, transmitted via Pakistan to the United States, reviving hopes for a favorable outcome in the Middle East conflict, now entering its 80th day. A senior Iranian official reportedly told Reuters on Monday that Washington had softened its stance on certain points.



Extended ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon



Regarding the conflict's evolution, the United States announced on Friday a 45-day extension of the ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut that came into effect on April 17. This decision was reached following a second day of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington.



For his part, Donald Trump reiterated his threats against Iran. The American president signaled on the Truth Social platform that 'there will be nothing left of Iran' if Tehran does not sign an agreement with the United States. 'For Iran, time is running out, and (the Iranians) had better act quickly,' he stated.



In the opposing camp, Tehran officially announced the creation of a body responsible for managing the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime route for global hydrocarbon trade.



The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) now has its official account, where it will provide 'real-time updates on operations' in the strait. The announcement was shared on social media by the Supreme National Security Council and the Revolutionary Guard Navy.



In this context, G7 finance ministers are meeting in Paris through Tuesday to assess the economic consequences of the conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.



Publicis, Teleperformance, and Ryanair stand out



Publicis (+6.02%) distinguished itself in Paris, finishing at the top of the CAC 40. The French advertising giant saw its shares rise after the acquisition of the American company LiveRamp (a US Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company offering a data connectivity platform) for 2.2 billion dollars in an all-cash transaction. The group, chaired by Arthur Sadoun, confirmed its 2026 targets and raised its ambitions for 2027-2028, now forecasting net revenue growth of between 7% and 8%, compared to 6% to 7% previously.



Furthermore, Teleperformance (+8.35%) surged to take the top spot on the SBF 120, supported by the launch of a bond refinancing operation aimed at optimizing its debt structure. The stock also benefited from encouraging comments from Goldman Sachs, which raised its price target on the shares from 60 to 67 euros. While maintaining their neutral rating on the stock, analysts at the American bank believe a recovery in activity could emerge during the second half of 2026.



In Europe, the Irish airline Ryanair (+4.86%) climbed on the back of a strong increase in its results. Its net profit after tax (and before exceptional items) amounted to 2.26 billion euros for its 2026 fiscal year ended March 31, a 40% increase year-on-year. This exceeded the consensus of 2.16 billion euros. Annual revenue rose 11% to 15.54 billion euros, surpassing expectations of 15.47 billion euros. During a conference call with analysts, CEO Michael O'Leary nevertheless confirmed that it was 'much too early' to provide an annual forecast given the tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



On the statistical front, none were scheduled for this Monday. Investors will look to indicators on the health of the US real estate sector tomorrow, and UK inflation figures for April on Wednesday. On Thursday, May PMI services and manufacturing data will be released for France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.