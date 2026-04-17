European equity markets are trading higher following the announcement of a fragile ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The CAC 40 is up 0.34% at 8,291 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 has gained 0.23% to 5,947 points. London is the sole outlier, retreating 0.15%.

Hopes for de-escalation are further bolstered by the prospect of resumed negotiations between the United States and Iran this weekend.



Having come into effect on Friday at 11:00 p.m. (Paris time), the truce between Israel and Lebanon remains precarious. Emmanuel Macron expressed "concern" over a ceasefire "weakened by the continuation of military operations," calling for the protection of civilians, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and Israel's respect for Lebanese sovereignty.



Against this backdrop, the French President is meeting in Paris this Friday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss, among other issues, the security of the Strait of Hormuz. Around thirty countries will also participate via videoconference, excluding the United States.



On the oil front, Brent crude is edging up 0.04% to 98.22 USD, while WTI is sliding 3.51% to 90.01 USD. The euro is little changed against the dollar, trading at 1.1782 USD.



Stocks in motion



In corporate news, Alstom is plunging nearly 30% after abandoning its financial targets for 2026/27, while Ipsos is tumbling 13% following a first quarter that missed expectations.



In the telecoms sector, a consortium comprising Bouygues (-1.79%) Telecom, Iliad, and Orange (-2.16%) has submitted a 20.35 billion euro bid to acquire SFR from Altice. Exclusivity has been granted until May 15, 2026, to finalize the transaction.



Elsewhere in Europe, Sweden's Ericsson (-1.45%) reported quarterly results that fell short of analyst estimates.