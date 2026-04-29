European investors remain sidelined ahead of Fed and Big Tech earnings

Major European stock markets are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday morning, as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. Index futures currently suggest a gain of approximately 0.2% for the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX in Frankfurt, and the Euro STOXX 50. Conversely, London's FTSE 100 is tipped to open down by around 0.2%.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/29/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Market participants remain on the sidelines ahead of the conclusion of the Fed's monetary policy meeting, scheduled for 8:00 PM (Paris time).



The U.S. central bank's statement, which concludes two days of FOMC deliberations, will be followed half an hour later by a press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell, his last at the helm of the institution since his appointment in 2018.



Status quo expected for Powell's swan song



While the Federal Reserve is not expected to adjust its key interest rates, any indication of a potential shift in monetary policy in response to rising inflation expectations fueled by the Middle East conflict will be closely scrutinized.



Investors are hoping for clues regarding the economic outlook and the future trajectory of interest rates.



According to analysts, the final meeting chaired by Jerome Powell should offer few surprises.



'Much like the Bank of Japan yesterday, the Fed has no reason to alter its monetary policy as long as the geopolitical situation remains uncertain and inflationary pressures are contained,' warns Christopher Dembik, Investment Strategy Advisor at Pictet AM.



'It is therefore likely that the Fed will keep all options on the table, just in case, but refrain from committing to a future rate hike,' the professional notes.



Such an announcement should help soothe markets that continue to price in one or even two rate cuts by year-end, on the assumption that the energy shock will have only a transitory impact on inflation.



Beyond the Fed, markets are also awaiting a series of economic indicators, highlighted by U.S. housing starts and the trade balance, which could further influence the interest rate outlook.



A deluge of results from Nasdaq giants and European heavyweights



More broadly, investors appear reluctant to commit ahead of a busy corporate earnings sequence, including results from technology giants. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are set to release their quarterly figures this evening, followed by Apple tomorrow.



Observers believe the performance of these 'Big Tech' heavyweights will be crucial, serving as a litmus test to determine whether the AI craze can justify the record valuations seen on the Nasdaq. These figures will reveal whether cloud business growth is sufficient to sustain the rally by suggesting margin improvements for 'hyperscalers.'



In Europe, where earnings season is also in full swing, the trend could be bolstered or weighed down by quarterly reports from several market leaders, including adidas, Deutsche Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Santander, and UBS.



On Wall Street, the upward momentum stalled yesterday in a climate dampened by reports that OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, allegedly missed its internal revenue and user growth targets for 2025.



Following Monday's record highs, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.



Futures on major New York indices currently point to a slightly higher open as the market awaits the Fed statement.



Renewed tension in bond yields and oil prices



Despite the lack of clear catalysts, the Hang Seng Index advanced nearly 1.5% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, while the CSI 300 of mainland China's blue chips gained over 0.8%.



In Asian markets, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is trading at 4.35%, its highest level since early April, driven by rising inflation expectations and fading hopes for further rate cuts in the U.S.



In Europe, the 10-year German Bund yield, the eurozone benchmark, rose by more than four basis points to cross the 3.08% threshold for the first time since April 13, while its French equivalent climbed five points to 3.73%.



In the currency markets, the dollar continues its recovery against the euro, which has broken below the 1.17 level just hours before the highly anticipated Fed announcements.



The oil market is trading mixed, caught between geopolitical uncertainties surrounding Iran and demand concerns. Brent crude is up nearly 0.3% at 111.5 dollars, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.3% at 99.7 dollars.



Having fallen toward 93 dollars before the weekend, WTI is now clinging to the 100-dollar mark—a high level that could derail any hopes of a Fed rate cut this year.