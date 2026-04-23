Paris shines as STMicroelectronics and L'Oréal take center stage

European equity markets closed lower, with the exception of the Paris bourse, amid a heavy flow of corporate earnings that met with mixed reactions. The CAC 40 gained 0.87% to 8,227 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 edged up 0.10% to 5,900 points. London shed 0.08%, Frankfurt slipped 0.06%, and Amsterdam dropped 0.65%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/23/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, indices are trading in negative territory, with the Dow Jones down 0.10% around 6:00 p.m.



On the geopolitical front, the U.S. President took to Truth Social once again, claiming that the United States 'fully controls the Strait of Hormuz', adding that no vessel could transit without the agreement of the U.S. Navy. He also indicated that he had ordered to 'shoot and destroy any vessel [...] laying mines', while accelerating minesweeping operations in the area.



Against this uncertain backdrop, Brent crude was up 1.52% at the European market close.



On the macroeconomic front, private sector activity in the eurozone returned to contraction territory, according to preliminary data from S&P Global, falling to 48.6 points from 50.7 in March, missing the consensus estimate of 50.2. In the details, services fell sharply to 47.4 points, compared with 50.2 the previous month and 49.8 expected. Conversely, the manufacturing sector provided a positive surprise, rising to 52.2 points from 51.6 in March, whereas a decline to 50.9 had been anticipated. 'A similar trend is observed in Germany and France, where overall activity is contracting, with a stabilized manufacturing sector across the Rhine and a sharp rebound in France,' noted Christophe Boucher, Chief Investment Officer at ABN AMRO Investment Solutions.

The survey also highlights a marked increase in input costs, while services inflation is beginning to accelerate. 'If this trend is confirmed, it could signal a broadening of inflation across the entire economy,' he added.



In the United States, jobless claims rose more than expected for the week ending April 18, reaching 214,000 compared to a revised 208,000, while the consensus stood at 210,000.



On the corporate side, earnings releases drove market action. L'Oréal (+8.97%) sparkled, buoyed by dynamic sales, while STMicroelectronics was supported by a solid outlook. Orange (+3.28%) trended higher, thanks to a better-than-expected start to the year and an upward revision of its 2026 EBITDAaL targets, amid anticipated sector consolidation.



Conversely, bioMérieux plummeted 17% after lowering its guidance, while EssilorLuxottica (-4.81%) and Carrefour (-2.14%) retreated following disappointing releases.



Elsewhere in Europe, Nestlé (+5.89%) continued on a solid growth trajectory in the first quarter. In Amsterdam, Heineken finished down 0.35% after sales figures were deemed unconvincing.



Finally, in the United Kingdom, Sainsbury's (-3.65%) warned that its outlook was clouded by uncertainties regarding the impact of the war in Iran on consumption, echoing concerns already expressed by Tesco.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro is stable at 1.1706 USD.